Hanna RCMP continue seeking the public's assistance in identifying a female associated with a business break-in and ATM theft that occurred in Hanna Alberta on November 24th, 2019.
At 5:30 a.m. November 24th, two masked individuals broke through the front door of the Canada Grey Motor Inn, in Hanna, AB. Using a stolen Ford F150, the suspects smashed the main entrance and pulled out the ATM.
The vehicle described in this break and enter was recovered in Consort, AB.
A lengthy pursuit this afternoon, November 24th, throughout eastern Alberta took place involving a subject believed to be involved with the recent ATM thefts throughout Oyen and Hanna. The driver of the vehicle in the pursuit failed to stop for police, evading the deployed spike belts. Assistance was provided by the Wainwright; Provost; Vermillion; Consort; Coronation; Oyen and Hanna RCMP Detachments. Members of the RCMP Police Dog Services stationed in Calgary, Red Deer and Lloydminster also responded.
At this time the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit is in custody. Charges have not been brought before the court at this time, identity of the accused will not be provided until that has occurred.
During the arrest a sawed-off pump action shot gun was seized as well as a number of materials consistent with break and enter tools.
"Police look to remind businesses to remain vigilant after routine hours," said Cst. Patrick Lambert, Media Relations Unit, "When in doubt, safety first and call the police.”
If you have any information, or have seen anything suspicious in the area, please contact the Hanna RCMP at 403-854-3393. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
