It is trying times for HALO Air Ambulance.
“The COVID-19 Pandemic has decimated our ability to fundraise and as a result, HALO is on life-support. The viability of the program is directly and immediately threatened”, Paul Carolan, HALO Air Ambulance.
Late last week members of the HALO Board of Directors held an emergency meeting to discuss the financial forecast of our program. Following a record setting fund development year in 2019, the arrival of the pandemic earlier this year had an immediate impact on our fundraising program. Other air ambulance programs have benefitted from years of Government of Alberta support, allowing them to build financial reserves that can be drawn upon during these extraordinary times. HALO has no such reserves.
On Friday May 8, 2020 HALO contacted Premier Kenney’s office to make it clear that without an immediate Government of Alberta investment these are the facts:
1. HALO will be forced to scale back operations to a single-engine helicopter effective June 1, 2020.
2. HALO will provide limited medevac operations with the single-engine helicopter for a period of 30 days.
3. All HALO medevac operations will cease July 1, 2020.
4. A public relations campaign attempting to save the HALO program will be immediately undertaken. This campaign will highlight the incredible successes of the program, the dedicated people that have volunteered tirelessly to keep it in service, and the far-reaching and unwavering local community support.
As of this release, no acknowledgement has been received from the Premier’s Office.
HALO has provided dedicated and faithful service to Southern Alberta since 2007. Relying almost exclusively on the generosity of community-minded individuals, responsible businesses & corporate partners, and regional & municipal governments. Considering the immeasurable gap the loss of the HALO program would create, we are not asking for the unreasonable. $250,000 a month to operate a program that is deeply invested in our communities; a program that believes in making EVERY penny count; a program that will continue to make a difference. HALO Air Ambulance CEO, Paul Carolan says; “a small price to pay when you consider the extremely limited financial investment of the provincial government to date and the fact that we save lives.”
HALO Air Ambulance is Southern Alberta’s only dedicated medevac helicopter. Visit www.haloairambulance.com
