It is a couple of big days coming up for the Bomber Command Museum in Nanton Sept. 20-21.
The first is the Hangar Hootenanny Dance, Silent Auction and Lancaster Night Run. The Sept. 20 Hangar Hootenanny is a building expansion project fundraiser. Sept. 21 is the Halifax 57 Rescue Update and fundraiser.
“This (Sept. 21) event is being held to make all people aware of the significance of the Halifax in Canadian and RCAF history and the efforts of our museum to recover, restore, and display a Halifax alongside our Lancaster,” explains Karl Kjarsgaard, the Director of Halifax 57 Rescue (Canada) and Curator for the Bomber Command Museum of Canada. The Halifax heavy bomber is the main bomber the Canadian RCAF bomber squadrons used in World War Two. Almost two-thirds (over 60 %) of the Canadian airmen killed in bombers sacrificed their lives on the Halifax 4 engine bomber.
Kjarsgaard says the two-day event will start on Friday night with a Hangar Hootenanny music and dance, with a fund-raising museum auction and a special Lancaster bomber night-run to top off the evening. On Saturday, there will be Lancaster engine runs, other aircraft runs, and the major Halifax Sweden Project recovery presentation will be delivered at 12 p.m.
“Halifax 57 Rescue (Canada) partners with BCMC to present this hour long video presentation and PowerPoint slide show on all the progress, both underwater in Sweden and collecting Halifax parts from all over the world, to recover and rebuild a Halifax bomber for the BCMC and people of Alberta,” Kjarsgaard says.
“We also will have on display in Nanton, for the very first time, the Halifax bomber parts recovered from Sweden after 76 years underwater,” he states.
“The recovered Halifax parts were especially shipped from Sweden directly to Nanton for this presentation so people can see the good condition of these rare parts.”
Admission to the event is free, Kjarsgaard says, and the recovery of the Halifax bomber is actively progressing. Halifax 57 Rescue Canada, Kjarsgaard says, is the main partner of the Bomber Command Museum and has raised over $70,000 so far to support the recovery and are looking for another $50,000 in donations to keep the recovery going in 2019 and 2020.
“The entire town of Nanton supports the BCMC and the Halifax Sweden Project with extra support coming from hundreds of donors and from the families of Halifax bomber crew and all aviation enthusiasts and bomber historians from all over the world,” Kjarsgaard says.
For more see: www.bombercommandmuseum.ca/events/
To donate to the recovery, visit: https://fundrazr.com/ 417498?ref=ab_1DLEHeYqf781DLEHeYqf78
