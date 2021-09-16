In late September, Canada will recognize the tragic history of residential schools in this country.
The Government of Canada recently passed legislation to make September 30th a federal statutory holiday called the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation. This day provides an opportunity to recognize and commemorate the history of residential schools.
In a Special Board Meeting held on September 6, he Board of Trustees approved an amendment to the division calendar and determined that Grasslands School Division will be closed on September 30th. The day provides an opportunity to commemorate the tragic history and ongoing legacy of residential schools, and to honour their survivors, their families, and communities. There will be no classes and schools will be closed as Grasslands School Division, like many others throughout Alberta, seeks to engage in the process of truth and reconciliation. During the 2021-22 school year, the Board will review how best to recognize this event moving forward and plan accordingly in their development of the 2022-23 school year calendar.
To facilitate this change, Monday, September 27, which was previously a school-based PD day on the division calendar, will now be a regular day of learning with students in school. In addition, October 1 will now be a school-based PD Day for staff and a holiday for students. An updated division calendar will be made available and posted on the Grasslands website .
The Division asks that all schools honour Every Child Matters and recognize Orange Shirt Day as part of their Truth and Reconciliation processes. From September 27 to 29th, schools will focus on age-appropriate student learning, raising awareness of the impact of residential schools, and honouring the experience of survivors, their families and communities.
Our Division is committed to the ongoing work of establishing and maintaining inclusive and respectful relationships within our communities.. Thank you for your continued support, and we look forward to the opportunity to recognize this important national initiative as a school community.
