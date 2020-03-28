To protect the health and safety of Albertans, mass gatherings will be limited to 15 people and more restrictions will be placed on available services.
As a result of the evolving COVID-19 pandemic, attendance at certain businesses and organizations across the province will be prohibited effective immediately.
“This was a difficult decision to make, but we must do everything we can to protect the safety of Albertans and limit the spread of COVID-19. Grocery stores, pharmacies, delivery services and other essential businesses will continue to provide Albertans with the goods and services they need, and we’ll look to Alberta’s business leaders to find innovate ways to continue remote operations and protect jobs. These businesses must do everything they can to safeguard the well-being of the hardworking employees on the front lines.” Stated Jason Kenney, Premier.
Restrictions will be in place for the following classifications of business:
•Close contact businesses including hair salons and barbershops, tattoo and piercing studios, esthetic services, as well as wellness studios and clinics and non-emergency and non-critical health services provided by regulated health professionals or registered professionals including dentistry, physiotherapy, massage, podiatry, chiropractic and optometry services.
•Dine-in restaurants will no longer be able to offer dine-in service. Take-out and delivery services will continue to be available.
•Non-essential retail services that fall into the categories of clothing, computer and gaming stores, and services in shopping malls and shopping centres such as hobby and toys, gift and specialty items and furniture.
A more complete list of affected businesses is available online.
In addition, people are prohibited from attending gatherings of more than 15, and they must observe two metres of social distancing. This includes:
•open spaces such as trails, fields and parks
•public and private gatherings where people are brought together in a single room or space at the same time, including funerals, weddings and other formal and informal events
Further details on gathering restrictions are available online.
Workplaces that have not been ordered to close can continue to have more than 15 workers on a worksite as long as those business maintain public health measures, including two metre social distancing, hygiene enforcement and processes that ensure that any person who is ill does not attend these spaces.
“These are aggressive measures and we don’t take them lightly. We need to do everything we can to flatten the curve and keep people healthy. I strongly encourage all Albertans to stay close to home as we are all in this together. Our collective action will protect our family, friends and neighbours.” explained Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Chief Medical Officer of Health.
Any business or organization not following the public health order will be subject to a fine. Courts have the power to administer fines of up to $100,000 for a first offence and up to $500,000 for a subsequent offence for more serious violations. Individuals aware of any businesses violating these orders should submit a complaint online immediately.
Quick facts
•All Albertans have a responsibility to help prevent the spread. Take steps to protect yourself and others:
◦practise social distancing
◦stay home and away from others if sick or in isolation
◦practise good hygiene – wash hands often for at least 20 seconds, cover coughs and sneezes, and avoid touching your face
◦monitor for symptoms, such as cough, fever, fatigue or difficulty breathing
•Anyone who has health concerns or is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 should complete an online COVID-19 self-assessment.
•For recommendations on protecting yourself and your community, visit alberta.ca/COVID19.
