Goat Gazing Nature Walks at Police Point Park Nature Centre goes Saturday, June 26 – Tuesday, June 29. Call for more details and registration.
The Grasslands Naturalists are getting super excited to have Police Point Park re-visited by some cute and hungry weed-eating goats. Join them for a Goat Gazing Nature Walk to observe the goats in action. These walks are being scheduled throughout the short duration they will be here: starting Saturday, June 26 until Tuesday, June 29. They ask that you call to register for a walk. Morning (9 am) and Evening (7:30 p.m.) walks will be available.
The goats are back for a second season devouring the noxious weed called Leafy Spurge that they have been specifically trained to eat. The goats are part of an eco-friendly/weed management project approved by the City of Medicine Hat Parks Department. Last summer’s goat visits were met with a lot of positive feedback and interested community members coming to Police Point Park to see them. The invasive species management is an ongoing project.
They encourage anyone interested in joining one of our Goat Grazing Nature Walks to call (403) 529-6225 to reserve a spot, as space is limited.
Additional information about this and other upcoming events is available through our website (www.natureline.info) or on Facebook (policepointpark).
