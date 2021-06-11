On May 27, Gleichen RCMP were advised that local resident: Justin Lee Nathan Cutter had been released from Federal Incarceration and failed to abide by his parole conditions. Cutter was serving a sentence for armed robbery.
As a result, a Canada wide warrant was issued for Cutter’s arrest for the following offence:
· Unlawfully at large
Unable to locate Cutter, RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying his whereabouts. If you have information about his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923, or your local police. CUTTER is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public. If located, you are asked to call 911 and provide the location.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
* Gleichen RCMP requesting assistance locating male on warrant
On May 19, 2021, Gleichen RCMP investigated an incident where a 29-year-old male had allegedly committed a robbery against a 17-year-old victim.
Further investigation resulted in the following charges against Mitchell Kirby Oldwoman of the Siksika Nation:
·Robbery
·Mischief to property
On May 26, 2021 Gleichen RCMP responded to a subsequent complaint involving Oldwoman in which investigation revealed Oldwoman allegedly had taken a vehicle without permission and fled from police. Abandoning the vehicle, police seized weapons to include homemade firearms.
Oldwoman has also been charged with the following weapon offences:
· Possession of prohibited firearm
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm
· Careless use of a firearm
· Weapon for a dangerous purpose
RCMP have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the above noted charges. Oldwoman was arrested and charged with multiple counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking on March 4th, 2021 and currently out on release.
Police have been unable to locate Oldwoman.
RCMP are asking for the public's assistance in identifying his whereabouts. If you have information about his whereabouts you are asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923, or your local police. Oldwoman is considered dangerous and should not be approached by the public. If located, you are asked to call 911 and provide the location.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
