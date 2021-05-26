The Gleichen RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating missing 15-year-old Oniza Millie Raweater. Oniza was reported missing by family on May 25, 2021 from Cluny.
Oniza is described as:
- Indigenous
- 5’3” tall/130 lbs
- Black hair (recently cut short)
- Brown eyes
- Scar on left cheek
- Last seen wearing black pants and a black sweater with white stripes
There is concern for Oniza’ well-being. If you have any information regarding where Oniza Millie Raweater may be, you are asked to contact the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
