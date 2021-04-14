Gleichen RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 16-year-old Makayla Louise Young.
Makayla resides in Calgary however was visiting with family on the Siksika Nation. She was last seen the evening of April 9, 2021, when she left a family members residence on the Siksika Nation to attend Calgary, Alta.
Makayla is described as:
•Indigenous
•5'9" / 123 lbs
•Slender
•Brown eyes
•Long brown hair
•Tattoo of a symbol by her left eye and a backwards “F” on her left cheek
Makayla usually carries a black backpack.
Police wish to locate Makayla to speak with her and verify her well-being.
Gleichen RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to Makayla’s whereabouts. Please contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
