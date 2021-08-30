The Gleichen RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman.
Mariah Leather (22) was last seen at a residence on the Siksika Nation on Aug. 21, 2021, and has not been in contact with family since.
Mariah is known to travel to Calgary and may have been in the area of 17 Avenue SE on or around Aug. 24, 2021.
Police would like to speak with Mariah and confirm her well-being.
Mariah is described as:
· 5’ 8” tall
· 176 lbs
· Black hair
· Brown eyes.
If you have seen Mariah Leather or know of her whereabouts, please contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
