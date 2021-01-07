RCMP are investigating a death involving a pedestrian on the Siksika Nation south of the TransCanada Highway.
At 9:01 p.m., on Tuesday Jan. 5, 2021, Gleichen RCMP were dispatched to a vehicle and pedestrian collision which occurred on Highway 901 approximately four kilometers south of Highway 1 on the Siksika Nation.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 30-year-old male was walking on the roadway when he was struck by an eastbound semi-tractor. He suffered severe injuries and was pronounced deceased by EMS. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.
The RCMP collision analyst was called in to assist with the investigation and investigators are liaising with the Provincial Medical Examiner in which no Criminal charges have been laid and the file is still under investigation. The name of the deceased will not be released.
