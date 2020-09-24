On Sept. 21 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Gleichen RCMP responded to a call of possible shots fired on the Siksika Nation.
Further investigation revealed that an adult male victim was injured when shots were fired from a vehicle. The victim suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries and was later transported to hospital. Injuries sustained were not firearm related.
While officers responded, the suspect vehicle turned into a driveway at a residence. Two persons exited and entered the home. Due to firearms being involved the RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) were called out to assist and containment was set up around the residence.
The suspects did not exit after being requested to do so by police and members of the ERT gained entry. The two suspects were located inside and arrested without incident. A rifle, ammunition and baton were seized.
Paul Mcmaster (35) of Siksika Nation was charged with 31 offences, some of which include:
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm
· Careless use of a firearm
· Assault with a weapon (x3)
· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose (x2)
· Fail to comply with a release order (x9)
Kaydria Wright (28) of Siksika Nation was charged with:
· Unauthorized possession of a firearm
· Possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle
· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
· Fail to comply with a release order (x4)
Both accused were remanded after a judicial hearing and will be appearing today in Siksika Provincial Court.
