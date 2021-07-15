On July 11 after receiving a call for service from a community member, Justin Cutter was located and arrested in relation to his Canada wide warrant.
Cutter is also facing the following additional charges:
· Flight from peace officer
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
· Operation while prohibited
· Resists/obstructs police officer
· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Drive uninsured motor vehicle (TSA)
· Operate motor vehicle without subsisting certificate (TSA)
After a Judicial Hearing, Cutter was remanded into custody and will next be appearing in Siksika Provincial Court on July 15, 2021.
As these matters are now before the courts, no further details will be provided.
The Gleichen RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Justin Cutter.
Cutter is also facing the following additional charges:
· Flight from peace officer
· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000
· Operation while prohibited
· Resists/obstructs police officer
· Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose
· Drive uninsured motor vehicle (TSA)
· Operate motor vehicle without subsisting certificate (TSA)
After a Judicial Hearing, Cutter was remanded into custody and will next be appearing in Siksika Provincial Court on July 15, 2021.
As these matters are now before the courts, no further details will be provided.
The Gleichen RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating Justin Cutter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.