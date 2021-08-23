On July 28, 2021 at approximately 11:15 a.m., Gleichen RCMP responded to a complaint of child luring on Gleichen’s Main Street.
Preliminary investigation has revealed that an unknown elderly male approached a 13-year-old male and offered to pay him money for sex.
Investigators have been unable to locate the suspect in which he is described as:
• In his 50’s with grey hair, blue eyes and glasses;
• Wearing a blue plaid and white shirt, dark jeans and hat.
The suspect was seen driving a newer light colored GMC pick up truck with after market lights.
On Aug. 9, 2021, Blackfalds RCMP received a call where between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., a male in a vehicle on Oak Street, had approached a 7-year-old female on a bicycle and told her to get into the vehicle. The child ignored the male, turned onto a cross street and returned home.
The suspect was described as:
· Having darker skin, brown eyes and glasses
· Wearing a button-up blue shirt
· Had an accent
The suspect was reported to have been driving a red SUV or pick-up truck.
RCMP cannot confirm whether these two incidents are connected, however we do acknowledge that there is a resemblance between the two composite sketches of the suspects.
If you have any information regarding the Gleichen incident, please contact Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3923 or your local police. If you have any information regarding the Blackfalds incident, please contact Blackfalds RCMP at 403-885-3300 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
