Pop culture-wise Survivor's “Eye of the Tiger” and Sylvester Stallone's Rocky Balboa are synonymous with the fictional world of boxing.
In real life and in Alberta, Teofista Boxing is the “real deal.” Teofista Boxing recently presented its Series 37 or the 2nd Annual Amateur Boxing Fight Night in Milk River on Nov. 23. The event was sanctioned by Boxing Alberta and the Kinette Club of Milk River lent a hand in the kitchen and with the bar, as well as helped spread the word about the event.
“They're a big part of the picture,” said Eric de Guzman, from Teofista Boxing.
To provide a bit of background on why a boxing event was held in Milk River - one of de Guzman's partners, Joel Mills, owns a gym in Taber. “Taber is pretty close to Milk River,” he noted. “The City of Calgary, where we're based out of – the promotional company - doesn't really have venues like the place in Milk River. We still do a show once a year in Calgary, but we had to start taking it on the road because there wasn't a lot of venues in Calgary. We just found the market in Calgary, it was hard to attract people to come out to our events. But in these smaller towns, everybody kind of wants to come out and be a part of it.”
According to de Guzman, last year there was a winter blizzard and the venue was still filled up. “We had about 500 people at both events. Both events were just as successful and attended as the other,” he added.
Moving forward, de Guzman said the road show will make stops next year in Williams Lake, BC and in Taber – both in June. “We have one in Calgary in April.”
“We're planning for something in February,” he said. “But we're still trying to find another small town, such as Milk River, to get involved with. If there are any towns out there looking to have some form of entertainment in their small town,” de Guzman said to get in touch by e-mail at teofistaboxing@hotmail.com or by calling 403-681-0094.
“We're always looking for partners and businesses to work with, so we can bring an event like this to their town. Especially if it's a small town,” he added.
Scheduled cards will usually have between 12-14 fights each night. “We're only allowed to have 14 max. They come from all over Alberta, BC and Saskatchewan,” he said, and they are always looking for sponsors too.
Teofista Boxing was formed in 2003 based solely around a boxing gym, he explained.
“Over the years, that boxing gym had young kids that turned into amateur boxers. Those amateur boxers turned into professional boxers and then those professional boxers are now adults. We formed a promotional side to the company about 10 years ago that has events. So our athletes and our gym could be showcased on our own events,” de Guzman said.
From that side of the business, de Guzman noted, a managerial side was also formed. “In which we have fighters we manage and represent. We have one fighter that just fought in Madison Square Garden in November and he fights in the UFC. He's based out of our gym in Cochrane.”
Boxing is really good, especially for small towns, as there isn't a lot of entertainment and/or places for youth to go. “It's good for these kids to have an energy outlet for stuff after school,” he said, adding it's beneficial to kids. “In self-defence, as well as to developing character and confidence. It's not just a sport where people beat each other up. It's a lot of discipline involved. These kids put a lot of time and effort into training. It's not like you just walk into a gym and into a fight. They put in a lot of commitment and a lot of time before they can get in there."
Teofista Boxing Series #37
2nd Annual Milk River Fight Night
November 23rd 2019
Elite Novice 126lb Amanda Oseen (Bam Bam) - Regina Ordonez (Airdrie) Winner
Elite Novice 132lb Francis Ang (Medicine Hat) - Amir Dasooky (Goldenstar) Winner
Elite Novice 152lb Justin Miscock (Sweet Science) - Ranford Callao (Goldenstar) Winner
Elite Novice 160lb Jett Pederson (Bam Bam) - Matt Delorme (Cougar) Winner
Elite Novice 132lb Kris Guerrero (Teofista) - Justin Belandine (Goldenstar) Winner
Elite Novice 180lb Mitch Gorgichuk (Bam Bam) - Taruark Achtay (Cougar) Winner
Elite Novice 190lb Morgan Vandersteen (Bam Bam) - Zach Comtois (Airdrie) Winner
Elite Open 165lb Steve Meikle (Teofista) - Tristan Deveaux (Medicine Hat) Winner
Elite Novice 195lb Erik Zienwhichz (Kamloops) Winner Denny Kelts (Goldenstar)
Elite Open 165lb Brent Anderson (Bam Bam) - Janick Lacroix (Medicine Hat) Winner
