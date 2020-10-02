Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Suffield Fire Services will be conducting fuel reduction burns, intermittently as weather conditions permit, in the northern region of the base from Oct. 3 to 17.
These prescribed fires are a part of the base’s fire mitigation plan, and are intended to reduce the grassy overgrowth in certain areas that could become a grassfire fuel source.
CFB Suffield thanks Special Areas Fire Services for their participation in this operation, which enables us to confirm radio communication protocols and joint-firefighting procedures.
Fire suppression assets will be on scene and a number of mitigation measures will be in place throughout the duration of the operation. The decision to conduct or postpone any prescribed fire will be based on weather-related conditions.
Those who live near the base may observe smoke from a distance and see emergency vehicles in the area. To report concerns, please contact CFB Suffield Range Control (403-544-4310) or the nearest fire service.
CFB Suffield reminds the public that the Range and Training Area is a controlled access area. No unauthorized person may enter this area and trespassing is strictly prohibited.
