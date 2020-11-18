Albertans looking for ways to identify and manage stress are invited to join free online workshops facilitated by Alberta Health Services.
Transform Your Stress:
The Resilience Advantage — Strategies for Managing Stress in Challenging Times
Part 1: Led by AHS Certified professionals, this interactive workshop includes a basic discussion of stress plus looks at different ways to manage stress, including 2 HeartMath® breathing techniques. Participants will come away with an understanding of the impact of emotions on the body plus an action plan to address their own stress.
•Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 from 10:00 to 11:45 a.m.
To register: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJArce6vrjstHNLPRw8ECwJQFgQOnONeI1av
•Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
To register: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJAsd-mprzMuGN0TDej6HesBMzL6GPTqLp0P
•Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 from 9:00 to 11:00 a.m.
To register: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJEtdemppz0pH9Nq_HqkFGVgDvGF42IlMUPW
•Tuesday, March 9, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.
To register: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJYvdemoqD0vHN26J3ov1FPcbh6x8CBchY-t
Part 2: Led by AHS Certified professionals, this interactive workshop will discuss perception, decision-making and communication using the HeartMath® tools taught in Part 1. (Note that this is a continuation from concepts learned in Part 1, so completion of Part 1 is essential prior to taking Part 2.)
•Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 from 1:30 to 3:15 p.m.
To register: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJcrf-2tpz0rHdGauaHK-t_LkDjMyVMQXEAq
•Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 from 9:00 to 10:30 a.m.
To register: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJMsfu2orzotGdO9ykYQJAd3Gd0vhp3lrvGI
•Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.
To register: https://albertahealthservices.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUqde-przsuG9bkU2QWbAX1moINOQctAXYb
For more information on HeartMath® or the upcoming courses, email ahs.heartmath@ahs.ca
Alberta Health Services is the provincial health authority responsible for planning and delivering health supports and services for more than four million adults and children living in Alberta. Its mission is to provide a patient-focused, quality health system that is accessible and sustainable for all Albertans.
