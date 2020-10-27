In an effort to support local businesses, the City of Brooks will no longer charge a business licence fee to local businesses commencing in 2021. Businesses that do not reside in the Brooks Region will continue to pay for a business licence.
To offset the revenue loss, the City will be increasing franchise fees effective January 1, 2021. The City receives franchise fee revenue each month from both Fortis Alberta and ATCO Gas based on a percentage of their delivery tariff revenues. The estimated impact of these combined increases to residential customers is approximately $2.18 per month.
“By increasing franchise fees and eliminating business license fees for our Brooks Region businesses, we can reduce red tape and further support our local businesses,” says Mayor Barry Morishita.
The City of Brooks received funding from the Alberta Municipal Stimulus Program and one requirement of the grant is to reduce municipal red tape and take concrete actions to encourage private sector investment. Some of the other steps the City has taken include not charging development permit fees or the City’s portion of the building permit fees in 2020 and making changes to the Land Use Bylaw and improving the development process overall.
