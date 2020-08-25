Four people have been arrested and charged with drug and firearms offences after an ALERT investigation in Brooks, Alta. More than $46,000 worth of drugs and cash were seized.
ALERT’s organized crime team based in Medicine Hat concluded the investigation on August 19, 2020, with the execution of three search warrants in Brooks. Brooks RCMP and Bassano RCMP provided assistance.
Over the course of the investigation, ALERT investigators seized:
• 425 grams of cocaine;
• 42 grams of methamphetamine;
• $1,200 cash proceeds of crime; and
• prohibited weapons and drug trafficking paraphernalia.
“Shutting down this drug trafficking network is a big win for community safety in Brooks,” said Staff Sgt. Kelsey Fraser, Medicine Hat ALERT.
Jak Burchell, 30, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2), possession of proceeds of crime, and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Brent Valin, 56, and Gary Valin, 33, have each been charged with possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking (x2). Adrianna Mcsavaney, 20, has been charged with possession of a prohibited weapon.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Crime Stoppers is always anonymous. Medicine Hat residents can also submit tips anonymously through the Medicine Hat Police Service mobile app, which is free to download and available for both Apple and Android devices.
ALERT was established and is funded by the Alberta Government and is a compilation of the province’s most sophisticated law enforcement resources committed to tackling serious and organized crime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.