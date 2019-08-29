The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Natural Resources Canada, recently announced $4.2 million of federal funding for short line railway infrastructure projects planned by Forty Mile Rail in Foremost, Alberta. The total amount invested, between public and private money, will exceed $9 million dollars.
This announcement comes on the heels of $12.4 million announced by the federal government for two short line railway projects in Saskatchewan earlier this month, bringing the current total of federal funding in short line rail in Western Canada to $16.6 million. Matched by private investments this represents over $30 million of investment in Western Canadian short line railway projects.
The Western Canadian Short Line Railway Association (WCSLRA) applauds the federal government’s support of short line railways. Projects like these greatly improve confidence in the industry and make short line railways an appealing location for further investment.
“We are excited for Forty Mile Rail. They saved their line from certain extinction and have quickly built an economic powerhouse, spurring development for not only their community but also for Southern Alberta,” explains Perry Pellerin, president of the WCSLRA.
For more information, please see Transport Canada’s news release: https://www.canada.ca/en/transport-canada/news/2019/08/government-of-canada-invests-in-transportation-infrastructure-near-medicine-hat-alberta.html
