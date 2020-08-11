The Fort Macleod RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating missing 15-year-old Lenny Brave Rock.
Lenny Brave Rock is described as follows:
- Indigenous female
- 6'2" tall, 160 lbs
- Black hair (usually worn up in a bun), brown eyes
- Was last seen wearing blue jeans, green long sleeve sweater, sneakers, and backpack
Lenny left a residence in Fort Macleod on Aug. 11, 2020 at approximately 12:00 p.m., and is believed to be in the Lethbridge or Standoff area.
Should you see Lenny Brave Rock, or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
