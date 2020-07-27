UPDATE: Lenny Brave Rock has been located safe in Lethbridge.
Original post:
The Fort Macleod RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating missing 15 year old Lenny Brave Rock.
Lenny Brave Rock is described as follows:
- Indigenous female
- 6'3" tall, 125 lbs.
- Black hair (usually worn up in a bun), brown eyes
- Black leggings or jeans, black t-shirt, black and white high top runners, blue and black backpack.
Brave Rock was last in contact with staff at her youth home in Fort Macleod on July 26th just after 9:00 pm. She is believed to be in the Lethbridge or Standoff area.
Should you see Lenny Brave Rock, or know her whereabouts, please call the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4406
