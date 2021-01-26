The Fort Macleod RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating 45-year-old Susan Stabs Down.
Susan was reporting missing to Fort Macleod RCMP on January 24, 2021. She was last in contact with family in Fort Macleod on November 11, 2020 when she indicated she was hitchhiking from Fort Macleod to Lethbridge.
Susan is described as:
- 45 years of age
- indigenous female
- black hair
- brown eyes
- approximately 5’6” tall
- 120 lbs.
Should you see Susan Stabs Down, or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.