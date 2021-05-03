On May 2 Fort MacLeod RCMP received a report that 14-year-old Aailyah Many Heads had gone missing from her residence located in the area of Garrison Drive in Fort MacLeod.
The Fort Macleod RCMP would like to speak to Aailyah and confirm her well-being.
Aailyah is described as:
· black/brown hair
· brown eyes
· approximately 5’5” tall
· 120 lbs
· Indigenous
Should you see Aailyah Many Heads, or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.