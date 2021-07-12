In the early evening of July 9, Fort MacLeod RCMP received a report that 14-year-old Takaleah Day Chief had gone missing from her residence located in the area of Garrison Drive in Fort MacLeod.
The Fort Macleod RCMP would like to speak to Takaleah and confirm her well-being.
She may have traveled to visit family and be in the Standoff area, located on the Blood Tribe First Nation, Lethbridge, Innisfail or Jasper, Alta.
Takaleah is described as:
· Black/brown hair dyed light brown
· Brown eyes
· Approximately 5’2” tall
· 100 lbs
· Indigenous
· Last seen wearing grey sweat pants, black crop top t-shirt and a grey head band.
Should you see Takaleah Day Chief, or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4406 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
