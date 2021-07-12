On July 12 at approximately 12:15 p.m. a serious motor vehicle collision occurred on Highway 3, approximately 3 kilometres west of Fort Macleod.
The collision involved three motor vehicles including a 4 door sedan, a SUV, and a pick-up truck pulling a travel trailer.
The lone male occupant of the sedan has sustained serious injuries and was flown to an area hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. A second male who was driving the SUV was transported by EMS to an area hospital with minor injuries. The male and female occupant of the pick-up truck and trailer were not injured.
Traffic in the area is being diverted as the cause of the collision is under investigation. The RCMP Collision Analyst has been contacted to assist with the investigation. Traffic is expected to be diverted for several hours. RCMP are asking motorists to avoid the area.
An update will be provided when more details are known.
The Fort Macleod RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed this collision, or who may have dash cam video from the area around the time of the collision, to please call the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
