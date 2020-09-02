The Fort Macleod RCMP are seeking assistance from the public in locating missing 15-year-old Lenny Brave Rock.
Lenny Brave Rock is described as follows:
· Indigenous female
· 6'2" tall, 160 lbs
· Black hair (usually worn up in a bun), brown eyes
Lenny left a residence in Fort Macleod on Sept. 1, 2020 and is believed to be in the Lethbridge or Standoff area.
Should you see Lenny Brave Rock, or know her whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-4600 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Swift Current RCMP receiving complaints regarding counterfeit $100 bills
- Bowes “Lucy Tries Sports” book series so beneficial including a Siksika program
- Main sugar beet harvest is slated for Oct. 1
- Picture Butte man suspected of 3D-Printing firearm parts
- Waterton will be busy this long weekend, be prepared
- 2020 Fall & Winter City Wide Registration a go…with modifications
- High River RCMP investigative series of thefts from vehicles
- SCSA longtime director moves on
Most Popular
Articles
- Swift Current powerlifter won gold at national championships
- SCSA longtime director moves on
- Reducing addiction-related crime and supporting recovery in Medicine Hat
- Fall into Christmas Art and Handcraft Market pushed into 2021
- Swift Current man missing since Aug. 16
- SC councillor Bowditch not seeking re-election
- Raymond/Magrath RCMP searching for missing man
- City of Swift Current participates in provincial program to help households reduce utility bills
- Extreme heat expanded rails, caused Irvine train derailment
- Theft from several vehicles in Morse
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.