On January 9, 2021 at approximately 3:30 p.m., Fort Macleod RCMP responded to a collision on Highway 519 in Granum.
A Nissan Rouge travelling eastbound was struck head on by a Jeep Grand Cherokee traveling westbound.
The female driver of the Rouge was taken by ground ambulance to the hospital in Lethbridge and the male passenger of the Rouge was taken by STARS air ambulance to hospital in Calgary. Both were in serious and stable condition. The driver and lone occupant of Grand Cherokee sustained injuries and was taken by ground ambulance to a hospital in Lethbridge.
The RCMP Collision Analyst attended the scene and traffic was diverted between 3:30 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. for the investigation. The investigation remains on going.
