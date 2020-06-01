On May 30, the Fort Macleod River RCMP initiated a missing person investigation. Rusty Rollinmud, 30, was last known to be in the area of the Heritage Motel in Fort Macleod.
He has since not made contact with family and there are concerns for his well being. Rollinmud may be travelling from Fort Macleod to the Stoney First Nation near Cochrane.
Rusty Rollinmud is an indigenous male, 190cm (6'3" tall), and 87 kg (192 lbs). He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what clothing he was last wearing.
If you have been in contact with Rusty Rollinmud, or have information on his whereabouts, please contact the Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. If you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), to online at
