At approximately 7:00 p.m. on Mar. 27, Nanton RCMP received complaints of an erratic driver. A traffic stop was attempted but the vehicle fled from RCMP at a high rate of speed towards Claresholm.
At approximately 7:45 p.m., Fort MacLeod RCMP located the vehicle in the ditch on Highway 810, approximately 15 km south of Highway 3. The vehicle had struck a power pole. Both occupants of the car had to be extracted from the vehicle by the Fort MacLeod Fire Department and EMS. The driver had serious injuries and was transported to Foothills Hospital in Calgary via STARS. The passenger was declared deceased at the scene. The investigation continues.
RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed or has any information about this incident, to please contact the Fort MacLeod RCMP at 403-553-4406. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
