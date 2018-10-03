Attendees of the Rural Mental Health Conference have a special event to anticipate.
Shea Emry, award-winning, all-star middle linebacker, two-time Grey Cup
Champion, seven-year Canadian Football League Veteran and founder of “Wellmen” will be coming to Brooks to speak.
This event is being made possible through a generous donation from TransCanada Corporation’s Community Investment Program.
Originally from Richmond, BC, Emry was drafted in the first round by the Montreal Alouettes where he played for six seasons before moving to the Toronto Argonauts. After suffering a concussion, which put him out for the remainder of the football season in 2011, Emry found
himself battling trials of the past. Negative self-talk, isolation, and an intensifying self-
consciousness drew him back into the depressive state he had known as an adolescent; having been the victim of extreme childhood bullying.
In early 2012 Shea answered his true calling:
unmasking masculinity. He began using his platform in professional sport to share his story with youth, inspiring self-care and conversation concerning wellness and mental health.
Emry will be speaking about mental health, the stigma that surrounds it, what if feels like to be afraid to ask for help, and how we can work together to take care of one another.
“The ‘tough guys’ in our community - cowboys, oil workers, farmers, athletes - are a group that often gets overlooked when it comes to mental health because of the pressure to be manly and the fear of being vulnerable,” says Lisa Tiffin, event organizer. “A lot can be done to break down barriers and make sure people get the resources they need. And it starts by having these community conversations”.
Demonstrating a commitment to the communities where they operate, the TransCanada Corporation’s Community Investment Program has provided funding to make this event a reality.
Lisa Deck, Community and Indigenous Relations Liaison for TransCanada, states that “TransCanada Corporation is proud to be part of the energy and enthusiasm surrounding this event and is committed to supporting community organizations that build strong and vibrant communities.”
TransCanada’s support demonstrates their commitment to being a good
employer, a good neighbour and a trusted community partner.
The Shea Emry event will be held Monday, November 12th at 7:00pm at the Heritage Inn and is open to all conference registrants as well as members of the community. Tickets are included within the conference registration price, or can be purchased separately for $20 each.
Participants can register for the conference or purchase tickets for the Shea Emry event through the following avenues:
- Eventbrite (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rural-mental-health-conference-tickets- 48737498169),
-Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/RuralMentalHealthConference/).
