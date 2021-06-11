On June 7, at 11:15 a.m. Foothills County RCMP was dispatched to a call of shots fired inside of a business in the High River Industrial Park.
The initial investigation revealed that an adult male wearing all black including a mask entered the business and began shooting with what was described as a pistol. No injuries were reported.
The male had fled in a dark coloured sedan. A search involving Foothills County, Okotoks and High River RCMP was coordinated. A vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed was located in a rural area with a similar description. A traffic stop was conducted and after an initial investigation into the occupants, both occupants were arrested and the vehicle was seized.
Keon Terrance Alexander (21) and Zaid Muhammad Azam (20) both from Fort McMurray, Alta., are facing 12 charges in relation to this incident:
- Attempted murder (x3)
- Use of a firearm during the commission of an offence
- Carless use of a firearm
- Possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Pointing a firearm (x2)
- Possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized
- Unauthorized possession in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition
Following a judicial hearing Alexander and Azam did not speak to bail and are scheduled to appear in Okotoks Provincial Court on June 11, 2021.
As these matters are before the courts, no further details will be provided.
On June 8, 2021 at 10:35 a.m. Foothill RCMP responded to another report of shooting at the same business.
A lone male exited a car on the street and discharged what was believed to be a shot gun. The male then entered the car and sped off heading north towards Highway 2A.
The male is described as having dark skin, wearing a light coloured plaid jacket and a ball cap. The vehicle is described as being a four door silver or grey Hyundai, possibly an Elantra. It was heavily covered in mud as well as the front wheels were heavily covered in break dust.
Police believe these are targeted incidents and that there is no immediate risk to the public. These matters remains under investigation.
Foothills County RCMP are asking the public's assistance for any information in relation to this incident or identifying those responsible. Please contact Foothills County RCMP at 403-933-4262 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.
