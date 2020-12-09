With the Dec. 1 implementation of all the new guidelines regarding impaired driving: arrests, convictions and subsequent follow up.
However, for those who find themselves in a situation where they have been directly involved in some sort of impaired driving offence, there are programs to take which can help. The courses are specific and address different levels of situations.
Jeff Kasbrick, Vice-President of Government and Stakeholder Relations for Alberta Motor Association says the courses are intended to not be damning but to help change behaviour through understanding of themselves and the subsequent consequence.
“It can be an emotional journey but certainly a very productive one,” explains Kasbrick of the programs as a whole. “I always half jokingly say if you don’t know what AIDPA is that’s probably a good thing. AIDP Alberta impaired Drivers Program are a series of remedial impaired driving courses that are provided to Albertans as a condition in the removal of the suspension of their licence following an impaired driving conviction and we have a series of different courses based upon where you are at with regards to your substance use story and your experience with impaired driving.
“The overview of the entire program, the AIDPA is in all stages intended to be either remedial or education program that looks identifying participants, the triggers that often associate themselves with impaired driving. Once we are able to address some of the issues that may result from impaired driving, we can then help insure participants are more mindful of what those triggers can be and so they can hopefully prevent impaired driving in the future. The program is not an addictions-related program or anything of that nature. What the program is, it is intended to help ensure help going forward that we can equip participants the tools and the skills necessary so that they can separate substance use from getting behind the wheel and to understand every single circumstance behind impaired driving is entirely preventable. There is not one case where it could not be prevented.”
The programs themselves they are revisable to all Albertans and it is required to be taken by all Albertans regardless of whether or not they are an AMA member based upon on them wanting to lift the suspension on their licence after an impaired driving conviction. The programs are also delivered by individuals with counselling or addictions or psychology-related backgrounds. Those are the facilitators we have that are delivering this programs to ensure that we are really providing that necessary intervention.
Kasbrick explains the three different programs: Crossroads; Planning Ahead and Impact.
Crossroads is a half-day remedial education program that is intended for those that have had a second of what now now is being referred to as IRS (immediate Roadside Sanctions) so these are individuals who have had a second charge and conviction of .05 to .08 blood alcohol concentration.
The second program is indeed the most widely-used program and it is called Planning Ahead. Planning Ahead is a full day remedial education program that is intended for those that have had their first impaired driving Criminal Code conviction and now going forward under the new Immediate Roadside suspension framework now in place Dec. 1 is also going to be for those charged with an IRS fail and so that’s a .08 blood alcohol concentration.
The third is the most intensive program and it is called Impact. Impact is a weekend-long residential program that provides a lot of one on one counselling and intervention and smaller group practice.. It is intended for those who have had a second subsequent conviction of impaired driving within a ten year period.
Truly the intent of Impact is to reduce and minimize recidivism as much as they absolutely can and to foresee someone repeat an impaired driving offence. IMPACT is the most intensive. They can get into an individual’s background and circumstances in a more detailed fashion and develop rules and strategy for their own recovery and turning point.
All Impact participants are given a full detailed report when they leave so as they can be aware of those triggers moving forward.
Kasbrick says they have different particular goals for different levels but they all are very similar in their underlying methods.
“Use it an outlet or an opportunity for participants to not necessarily feel alone in their overall journey of change,” explains Kasbrick. “We often refer to it as cycles of change. By having others with them in the classroom and by having them have peer-to-peer learning opportunities that we have throughout the day or throughout the weekend we allow people to see within themselves in others. We are able to to talk through their own …circumstances and to collectively addressing and identifying solutions they can use.
“I would characterize the tone across all of our programs as one of being very remedial in nature, collaborative and positive-focused in nature. In fact, one of the pieces that traffic safety research tells us is that the ‘shock and awe’ approach and certainly we do talk a lot about the consequences of impaired driving and we talk about the harsh reality of impaired driving but we know that ‘shock and awe’ approach only gets us so far and it gets us that unintended consequence of individuals shutting off and not necessarily taking in the positive change message that I think is truly intended.”
Kasbrick says instructors are very focused on the remedial perspective so they talk a lot about some of the psychology which contributes to people driving impaired. They talk a lot about the triggers in people’s lives where some of the pieces some may not even knowingly associate with substance use, and so there are a number of activities and life sets people cannot separate doing that activity from that substance use.
“We try to identify those and so that we can use and build that knowledge and skill to be able to separate getting behind the wheel and that activity and substance use,” Kasbrick adds.
The program is constantly getting refreshed and reviewed so as to the most effective and up-to date methodology is used in treatment and education.
They also do follow up with participants in their journeys so as to see where they are at with their lives and ultimately in making the roads that much safer.
To register for an AIDP course, contact the Alberta Impaired Drivers Program at 780-430-8811 or toll-free in Alberta at 1-800-272-5698.
For a more detailed description of these and to sign up please visit: https://ama.ab.ca/community/build/risky-driving/impaired-driving/aidp
