Despite difficulties during COVID-19, the Dave Rozdeba South Alberta Flight Academy continues to offer the chance for students in Eagle Butte High School to earn their wings alongside their diploma.
Starting in grade 10, students of the flight academy earn a total of 30 credits over the course of three years, spending a few hours every day working on a variety of skills required for aviation.
“They go through the entire ground school program,” said Reagan Weeks, assistant superintendent for the Prairie Rose School Division. “And they take a number of different aviation courses. They can see things like First aid, and a lot of credits are tied to survival skills.”
“Some of the really exciting things that happen are the students actually build an airplane. And so they actively engaged in aviation based mechanics. And they work alongside experts to construct an airplane,” said Weeks.
By the end of the three-year program, students have their private pilot’s license, which Weeks said is accompanied by something extra at their graduation ceremony in addition to any cords the student may have earned.
“We will have a couple of people graduating from a flight Academy this year, and as they walk across the stage, they'll receive their wings in addition to their diploma,” said Weeks.
Students take their first flight around the end of Grade 10, said Weeks, with an instructor present, then their first solo flight sometime in the beginning of Grade 11, which Weeks described as a big, exciting time for them.
This is the second year the flight school has been in operation, and despite the limit of about 10–15 students per year in the program, the interest from teens has been great, said Weeks.
One thing the Flight Academy is looking forward to next year is the Drone Games, which the school was unable to do this year due to COVID-19.
“The students also earn their drone license in the program, as well as a myriad of other certificates. So the Drone Games are a series of Obstacles that people have the opportunity to participate in and fly. We had a lot of interest in that event, but we will be hosting it now in September.”
The Dave Rozdeba South Alberta Flight Academy is unique in, in that it’s attached to a public school, said Weeks.
“We don't think there are any other programs like this in public schools in North America. There are a couple in private institutions, but as far as we know, we haven't been able to find anything quite like this in any other public school,” said Weeks. “We certainly feel grateful that our students have had this opportunity, and we're thankful for our partners, none of this would be possible without the different groups that have come together to make it happen. What a cool opportunity for our students, right?”
Moving forward, the flight academy looks forward to hosting their drone games, as well as solo flights for the students, and a field trip to the aviation base in Moose Jaw as restrictions ease.
“One of the things that was the most fun is watching the students who take that very first flight, and they come out of that plane with, with a little increased confidence and a little spring in their step. And it's what you want for all of your kids, right? This is a chance to explore unique opportunities, that makes them feel as though we're connecting their work they're doing with their passions, and it helps us bring our school communities together,” said Weeks.
