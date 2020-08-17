Due to the hot and dry conditions that exist and are forecasted to continue over the next week, Lethbridge County has issued a Fire Ban on all open fires within its municipal boundaries. The Fire Ban excludes fires which are contained in cooking or heating appliances fueled by fluids or gasses (gas or propane fueled fire rings, BBQs, stoves, and heaters).
All active Fire Permits are cancelled, and no new permits will be issued until further notice. It is an offence to ignite or allow a fire to burn under a Fire Ban, and fines apply under Lethbridge County Fire Ban Bylaw #1423.
The Fire Ban is effective as of 12:00 p.m. Monday, August 17.
Please visit www.albertafirebans.ca for updates.
