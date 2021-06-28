Due to the hot, dry conditions that exist and are forecasted to continue, Lethbridge County has issued a Fire Ban on all open fires within its municipal boundaries.
Under the Fire Ban, all active fire permits are cancelled, and no new permits will be issued until further notice. Burning of any kind is not permitted, including recreational fire pits, burning anything in a barrel, household garbage, yard debris, etc. Fireworks are also not permitted.
Fires that are contained in cooking or heating appliances fueled by fluids or gasses (gas or propane fueled fire rings, BBQs, stoves, and heaters) are exempt from the ban.
Burning during a Fire Ban is illegal, and fines apply. More information is available on our website at https://lethcounty.ca/p/fire-bans
The Fire Ban is effective as of 3 p.m. Monday, June 28.
