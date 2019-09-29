On Sept. 27 at 8:50 p.m., Pincher Creek Emergency Services and RCMP responded to a 2 vehicle collision on Highway 3, 1 km west of Cowley, AB.
A pickup truck and a pickup towing a holiday trailer had collided head on, the 59 year old female passenger of the truck towing the trailer was deceased, the 60 yr old male driver of that truck was transported to hospital with undetermined injuries.
The driver of the other truck fled the scene on foot, and was arrested several hours later at his residence in Cowley. The RCMP continue to investigate the collision, with the assistance of specialized traffic units analysing the scene and the vehicles to determine the possible cause of this collision.
The road conditions were wet with rain falling at the time. Criminal charges are pending against the 39 yearr old male driver who fled the scene.
Highway 3 at Cowley was closed for approximately 9 hours to allow for Police and Emergency Services to respond and investigate this collision. Further details will be released when the investigation is complete and all charges have been determined.
