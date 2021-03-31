On March 30th at 7:10 p.m. Gleichen RCMP were dispatched to a fatal motor vehicle collision between two semi tractor trailer vehicles on Highway 901 between Highway 1 and 24. Officers are currently on scene and had both directions of traffic blocked while they investigated the circumstances of the collision.
Police report that the driver of one of the vehicles was deceased upon arrival. The driver of the second vehicle is being treated by EMS. Details on the deceased will not be released at this time.
