Crowsnest Pass RCMP were at the scene of a two vehicle collision on Highway 22 and Township Road 80 just north of Lundbreck.
Preliminary investigation has revealed a car and SUV were heading northbound on Highway 22. Both vehicles lost control and collided after going into a ditch.
The 27-year-old male driver of the car from Calgary was pronounced deceased at the scene. A male and female occupant of the SUV suffered minor injuries and were released at the scene.
Slushy road conditions were reported at the time of the collision.
Crowsnest Pass RCMP along with a RCMP Collision Analyst continue to investigate. Traffic in both north and southbound directions are still down to one lane and this is anticipated for several hours.
The name of the deceased will not be released.
