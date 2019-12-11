Alberta’s Fair Deal Panel will hold its fourth open town hall meeting in Lethbridge on Dec. 11.
The Fair Deal Panel is consulting Albertans on how best to define and secure a fair deal for the province. They're exploring ideas that give the province a bigger voice within the federation, increase power over areas of provincial jurisdiction and advance vital economic interests.
The Lethbridge town hall will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Exhibition Park Heritage Pavilion. Seating capacity is limited so participants should register to attend.
Albertans are encouraged to attend local town hall sessions and share their vision of how Alberta can achieve a fairer deal. Additional town hall locations and dates are being confirmed.
All Albertans will have the opportunity to provide their input online and through other forms of direct feedback as the panel conducts its public consultations until Jan. 30, 2020. More information on how to participate is available at www.fairdeal.ca.
In addition to receiving input from Albertans, the Fair Deal Panel will consult with policy experts and undertake research to inform its recommendations. The panel will complete its report to the government by March 31, 2020.
