Ben Martin, executive director of the West Canadian Paranormal Society, invites southern Albertans to a unique paranormal event, "A Haunting at the Empress.”
“Where we will be doing a live on-stage paranormal investigation in front of a live audience. We are putting this event on as a fundraiser for our non-profit society and we have pledged to donate a portion of the proceeds to the Empress Theatre Society.
For the first time ever, the West Canadian Paranormal Society has teamed up with the Empress Theatre in Fort Macleod to perform a paranormal investigation in front of a live audience. Established in 2015, the society has been investigating unexplained phenomena and urban tales of haunted places around Lethbridge and throughout southern Alberta.
Founder and lead investigator Ben Martin stated, “What began as a hobby had evolved into much more.”
It all began with a mysterious structure in the river valley of Lethbridge’s Indian Battle Park, Martin explained. Within months, the local team of paranormal investigators has evolved into the creation of a YouTube series entitled, “Paranormal Chronicles.”
Since 2015, the society has produced three seasons of the series, which has also aired on Shaw Spotlight - Lethbridge’s local cable channel. The series showcases investigations of locations all over southern Alberta.
Among the most memorable experiences for the team's lead investigator, Martin noted the Empress Theatre is where the team recorded and filmed several unexplained and paranormal events including moving furniture in empty rooms and the team captured voices from the past using a method referred to as EVP or Electric Voice Phenomenon, Martin said.
Martin pointed out the group has received many requests from fans, asking if they could come along for an investigation. “To help raise funds for equipment and travel costs the team has announced their partnership with the Empress Theatre to give their followers that opportunity. With a goal of giving back to the local community that has been paramount in their success, the team has partnered up with the theatre and is giving fans and paranormal enthusiasts a chance to watch the team in action,” said Martin.
According to Martin, the team will be presenting a history of the theatre, the origins of paranormal research and the team will be showcasing some of the advancements in technology - past and present - used by investigators during investigations. “The main goal of the event is to showcase the 100 plus-year history of the theatre and to give attendees a chance to witness for themselves the unexpected surprises that often accompany the paranormal.”
Anything can happen and every location is different, added Martin. “You’ll never witness the same thing twice, even if you visit a location multiple times.” Martin said he has lost count of the number of peculiar encounters he has experienced since establishing the society in 2015.
“While many groups focus on spookiness, we want to show people there are also positive aspects of the paranormal. One of our goals, with the society, is to destigmatize the fear. We’re like journalists for the deceased. We devote a great deal of time and focus on telling the stories, when possible, of the unseen anomalies that haunt the locations we investigate and the stories of the people that never left them.”
Don't miss this firsthand and unscripted event April. 15 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 with an age limit of 16 and up. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Empress Theatre Society and the West Canadian Paranormal Society - which will help fund the continued operations of both non-profit groups.
Tickets are on sale now at the Empress Theatre Box Office or online through the Empress Theatre's website tickets.macleodempress.com. For questions, contact Martin by e-mail at lethbridgeparanormal@shaw.ca.
“We really don't know what to expect the night of the event. Anything can happen,” Martin said. “We've actually had a lot of interest in the event.”
