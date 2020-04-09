A temporary expansion to the Peter Lougheed Centre in Calgary will help one of Alberta’s busiest hospitals meet patient needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Alberta-based Sprung Structures has donated a temporary structure to Alberta Health Services (AHS) that will add up to 6,000 square feet of treatment space. This will create about 100 more care spaces for Calgary-area patients.
The value of the donation from Sprung Structures is $235,000.
There have been 835 cases of COVID-19 identified in the Calgary zone as of April 8. This represents 61 per cent of all the cases in Alberta.
“Our health system is working around-the-clock to respond to COVID-19. This donation to AHS and the people of Alberta will significantly expand capacity and, ultimately, help save lives. I would like to extend my heartfelt appreciation to Sprung Structures on behalf of all Albertans.”
Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health
“This donation will greatly assist AHS with our planning and increase our capacity as we address the COVID-19 pandemic. This new space will provide more options for treatment beyond the scope of our existing facilities as our teams continue to care for Albertans and battle this pandemic. On behalf of AHS, I’d like to say how appreciative we all are for the generosity of Phil and Tim Sprung, and would like to extend our gratitude to Sprung Structures.”
Dr. Verna Yiu, president and CEO, Alberta Health Services
“When the province needs help in a time of crisis, we want to step up and do our part. We hope the donation of this structure will help ease capacity pressures on the health-care system and give our province's health-care providers the space they need to care for Albertans during this global pandemic.”
Tim Sprung, vice-president, Sprung Structures
Planning and implementation teams from the Alberta government, AHS, and local officials are working with Sprung Structures and its partners to fast-track this initiative. The structure will be located in the parking lot next to the Peter Lougheed Centre.
AHS will invest up to $3 million to turn the structure into a site for safe, high-quality health-care delivery that meets all standards for infection prevention and control.
Quick facts
•The Sprung structure is 70 metres by 105 metres and will add up to 557 square metres (6,000 square feet) of treatment space, which will also include room for staff and physician support space and patient washrooms.
•The structure is a tensioned membrane building solution combining an aluminum substructure with highly tensioned membrane panels.
•Family-owned and operated since 1887, the Sprung Group of Companies has been manufacturing innovative building solutions for 133 years. Sprung has more than 12,000 structures in 100 countries around the world.
•AHS is working on other measures to increase the number of acute care beds in the Calgary zone and throughout the province in response to a surge of demand caused by COVID-19. These measures include postponement of all elective surgeries and procedures, and identifying non-clinical spaces in AHS facilities that can be adapted for patient care.
•In all, AHS is ensuring that more than 3,000 acute care and intensive care spaces are available for patients with COVID-19.
Alberta has a comprehensive response to COVID-19 including measures to enhance social distancing, screening and testing. Financial supports are helping Alberta families and businesses.
