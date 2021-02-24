The Lethbridge and District Exhibition Park will soon undergo a major expansion of its facilities, which includes building a new trade and convention centre. The Exhibition board is looking for feedback to help plan its facilities and events to best serve the community's needs.
According to social media, the survey is being conducted by Horizon Consulting on behalf of Exhibition Park and will take about five minutes to complete. The survey is anonymous, and they encourage to honest and constructive feedback.
At the end of the survey you will have an opportunity to enter into a draw for one of three $150 gift certificates to Hickory Street restaurant.
To go to the survey please see https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/EPCommunity
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.