Lethbridge & District Exhibition has elected Bev Lanz as their 55th President of the Board of Directors, following their annual meeting at the end of January.
With Exhibition Park entering start of their seasons events during the pandemic, as well as start of construction on the new 268,000 square foot Agri-Food Hub and Trade Centre, Lanz says she is honoured to be elected and is excited for the future of the Exhibition.
“I am honoured to be elected as the president of the Lethbridge & District Exhibition,” says Lanz. “These are exciting times as we begin redevelopment of Exhibition Park and I am looking forward to the day the doors of the Agri-food Hub and Trade Centre open in 2023.”
Also elected were first vice- president Ryan Miller and second- vice president Russ Zemp.
Other members of the Board of Directors include Henry Doeve who was elected for a second time, Mark Sayers who was elected for a third term, and Heath Wright, who is serving his first term.
Continuing their terms are Bruce Galts who becomes past president, Rick Neudorf, Steve Campbell as the County of Lethbridge appointee, Cathy Maxwell and Don Strankman.
This year, four departing volunteer members of the Board of Directors were thanked by shareholders and administration for their commitment to the organization. The four departing include Mike Davis who served eight years, Tom McKenzie who served six years, John Rafa who served four years, and Aaron Honess who served four years.
“For more than 120 years, volunteer leadership of Lethbridge & District Exhibition has paved the way for our success,” says Mike Warkentin, Chief Operating Officer. “As we embark on a historic new chapter in the history of Exhibition Park, we couldn’t ask for a better group of community leaders to push us forward.”
As Lethbridge & District Exhibition welcomes its new Board of Directors president and members, they look forward to welcoming back the community, with respect to restrictions, in coming weeks with the Southern Alberta RV Expo.
