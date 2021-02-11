The Environmental Appeals Board hearing scheduled for February 23-25, via video conference, has been postponed to deal with preliminary motions.
When the hearing is rescheduled, the Board will hear evidence with respect to the decision of Alberta Environment and Parks to issue to Badlands Recreation Development Corp. Water Act Approval No. 00406489-00-00 for infilling 2 wetlands, modifying 3 wetlands, and constructing, operating and carrying out maintenance of a storm water management system at 22-027-21-W4M, near Rosebud, Alberta, for the Badlands Motorsport Resort.
The due date for applications to intervene has passed and no applications were received.
Since the hearing is being held via video conference, it will not be open to the public for viewing. You may request a copy of the audio recording.
The Environmental Appeals Board is a separate and independent body that reviews certain decisions made by Alberta Environment and Parks. The Board is composed of environmental experts from a variety of disciplines.
Please contact the Board for further information regarding this appeal.
The information requested is necessary to allow the Environmental Appeals Board to perform its function. The information is collected under the authority of the Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act, section 33(c). Section 33(c) provides that personal information may only be collected if that information relates directly to and is necessary for the processing of this appeal. The information you provide will be considered a public record.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.