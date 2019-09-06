On October 17, the ENMAX Centre in Lethbridge will be rocking…literally.
It will be the site for the inaugural Rock the Rink Tour.
“ By the half-way point of last year’s sold out Thank You Canada tour, it was clear to the figure skating superstars that they were far from done creating and developing a new style of skating entertainment,” Jordan Dekens, Sales and Marketing Manager for the ENMAX Centre, says.
Back on April 9, Virtue and Moir appeared on CTV’s Your Morning and announced the tour, which will be much more than just simple figure skating. Dekens says that the show promises to provide a high value of entertainment, upgrades to lighting, video, and interactive technology. The event will also include musical group Birds of Bellwoods.
The coast-to-coast Canadian tour will also include a few U.S. cities and feature Canadian skating superstars Tessa Virtue, Scott Moir, Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond, and Elvis Stojko.
The show, according to Dekens, will also highlight some world-renowned skating talent from Europe and the U.S., including four time U.S. National Champion, Jeremy Abbott; Italian Olympic Medalist and World Champion, Carolina Kostner; and Russian Gold Medalists Tatiana Volosozhar and Maxim Trankov. More recently, it was announced that Special Olympic Athlete Moriah Van’t Land will also be performing at the show.
A pre-show buffet is also available at $28 per person or $14 for children under 12. To make a reservation for the buffet, contact Darlene at 403-320-4959.
Tickets for Rock the Rink are currently on sale at www.enmaxcentre.ca or interested parties can call (403) 329-7328 about purchasing tickets to this event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.