Empress River Valley Toy and Poker run was held July 13 with bikers from all over Alberta/Sask/BC supporting the event along with many non bikers and locals taking in the Kiddie Carnival and splash park as well.
$11,210.23 was raised to support Ronald McDonald house charities of Southern Alberta, directly going towards the new Medicine Hat House being built this fall.
98 Motorcycles registered and 130 riders joined in on the ride and over 200 at the event, with Stops in Buffalo, Oyen, Acadia Valley and Empress.
The Splash park and Kiddie Carnival was well attended with kids enjoying the bouncy castles and games, then to cool off in the Splash park.
There was plenty of Silent Auction items to bid on, The live outdoor music was fantastic, biker games were hilarious and Beer Gardens were hoppin’.
The Biker Committee and Empress/Bindloss Ag Society would like to thank all the sponsors and volunteers for the support and generous donations, without you all this event wouldn't have been the success it was!
Many Toys were donated and given to Oyen/Empress FCSS committee for children's gifts.
RMHC allows families to stay for just $12/day so they can be with their children while they are receiving medical treatments.
They rely on donations to make this possible, so this is why we choose this charity. So many people have had to use them and may need to use the RMH in at some point so we will be making them our annual recipient of our events proceeds.
Save the Date for next year Empress River Valley Toy and Poker Run July 11th/2020.
