The incident in Granum has been resolved.
RCMP had attended the residence to assist Lethbridge Police Service (LPS) with the execution of an arrest warrant.
The wanted male was believed to be barricaded in the residence and possibly armed. The RCMP Emergency Response Team (ERT) was called into assist, as well LPS and The Blood Tribe Police service were on the scene.
An adult female that exited the residence was arrested and has been released.
Members of the ERT team entered the residence and two adult males were taken into custody without incident. The male who was the subject of the arrest warrant was one of the males arrested. The other male was found to have an outstanding warrant. Both remain in custody. There was no weapon located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.