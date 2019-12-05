On Nov. 29, 2019, at approximately 10:00 p.m., a male was crossing in a controlled pedestrian crosswalk located at 201, 2 Street West in Drumheller. The 30-year-old man from Drumheller was struck by a dark colored car, causing him to fall to the ground. The suspect vehicle then left the scene.
The pedestrian was taken to hospital by EMS and treated for minor injuries.
This incident occurred after the Drumheller Dragons hockey game on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. Drumheller RCMP are asking for anyone who may have witnessed this incident, or have information, to contact Drumheller RCMP, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 online at www.P3Tips.com or by using "P3 Tips" app available through the Google Play or the Apple App Store.
