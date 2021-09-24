On Sept. 19, 2021, at approximately 7:30 a.m., Drumheller RCMP responded to a home invasion/robbery in progress.
A male allegedly entered a residence located in the Newcastle area, wielded a weapon and stole personal items from the occupants. None of the victims sustained any physical injuries
The male was seen leaving the area of residence in an early 2000’s black Ford Mustang.
As a result of the investigation, Patrick Robert Kimmel (43) from Drumheller has been identified and he has been charged with:
· robbery with a weapon (x2)
· break and enter,
· possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose,
· uttering threats (x2)
RCMP have been unable to locate Kimmel and have obtained a warrant for his arrest on the above noted charges.
Kimmel is described as:
· 5’9” tall
· 139 lbs
· Short brown hair, balding
· Blue eyes
· Has numerous hand and arm tattoos including: bones, skull, “$”, clouds, clown on his right forearm and cobras, bones and skull on his left forearm
Kimmel is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached by the public. If located, you are asked to call 911 and provide the location. Police believe this to be a targeted incident.
If you have information about Patrick Kimmel’s whereabouts you are asked to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630, or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store."
